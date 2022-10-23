Overview

Dr. George Kroumpouzos, MD is a Dermatologist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Kroumpouzos works at GK Dermatology, PC in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.