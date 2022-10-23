See All Dermatologists in South Weymouth, MA
Dr. George Kroumpouzos, MD

Dermatology
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Kroumpouzos, MD is a Dermatologist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Kroumpouzos works at GK Dermatology, PC in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    GK Dermatology, PC
    541 Main St Ste 320, South Weymouth, MA 02190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 23, 2022
    Dr. Kroumpouzos responded to my skin concerns, both medical and cosmetic, expertly and efficiently. His credentials and experience are exceptional, which only reinforce my confidence in him as my dermatologist.
    LL — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. George Kroumpouzos, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, French, German, Greek, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1336121581
    Education & Certifications

    • National Cancer Institute-NIH
    • Boston Med Center
    • Beth Israel Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Kroumpouzos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroumpouzos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kroumpouzos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kroumpouzos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kroumpouzos works at GK Dermatology, PC in South Weymouth, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kroumpouzos’s profile.

    Dr. Kroumpouzos has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroumpouzos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroumpouzos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroumpouzos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroumpouzos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroumpouzos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

