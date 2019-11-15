Dr. George Kosco III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosco III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Kosco III, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Kosco III, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

MDVIP - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania2801 Old Post Road Sturbridge Ctr, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 670-4735
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosco III?
Dr.Kosco is very caring and professional I would recommend him to my friends.
About Dr. George Kosco III, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1699774695
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosco III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosco III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kosco III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kosco III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosco III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosco III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosco III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosco III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.