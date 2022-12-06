Dr. George Kolettis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolettis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Kolettis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Kolettis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kolettis works at
Locations
-
1
Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group660 Glades Rd Ste 460, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 391-5515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolettis?
Dr. Kolettis cares about his patients, and he is experienced, personable, and knowledgeable. He asks questions and administers appropriate tests to devise the best plan for a pain-free and mobile life. He is the best in SoFla. for a reason!
About Dr. George Kolettis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821198490
Education & Certifications
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolettis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolettis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolettis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolettis works at
Dr. Kolettis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolettis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolettis speaks Spanish.
249 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolettis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolettis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolettis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolettis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.