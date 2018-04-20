See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. George Kofinas, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Kofinas, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kofinas works at KOFINAS FERTILITY SERVICES PC in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kofinas Fertility Group
    65 Broadway Fl 14, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 348-4000
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kofinas Fertility Institute Staten Island
    4855 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 356-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 20, 2018
    Dr. Kofinas performed my IVF procedure. He was compassionate, professional and knowledgeable. This was my first and only IVF procedure. Now I have a beautiful three month old daughter. Thank you!
    Brooklyn — Apr 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Kofinas, MD
    About Dr. George Kofinas, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, French, Greek, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659485431
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Athens U Med Sch
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Kofinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kofinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kofinas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kofinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kofinas speaks Cantonese, French, Greek, Russian and Spanish.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kofinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kofinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kofinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kofinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

