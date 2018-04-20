Overview

Dr. George Kofinas, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kofinas works at KOFINAS FERTILITY SERVICES PC in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.