Dr. George Ko, MD
Overview
Dr. George Ko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Ko works at
Locations
1
Retina Institute of Washington - Federal Way918 S 348th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 518-1991Thursday8:00am - 5:30pm
2
Retina Institute of Washington - Renton4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 228-6262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
3
Retina Institute of Washington - Tacoma1901 S Union Ave # B, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 650-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ko is the very best explains everything very well is never rushed answers all questions. The surgery was a breeze. I would highly recommend him for his expertise and professionalism.
About Dr. George Ko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1205890514
Education & Certifications
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ko works at
Dr. Ko has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Migraine and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ko speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.