Dr. George Knull, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. George Knull, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Knull works at Gage Medical in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Long Beach Corner Clinic Inc.
    1936 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 980-0222

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Low Back Pain
Muscle Spasm
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Low Back Pain
Muscle Spasm

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. George Knull, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073548764
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Knull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knull has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

