Dr. George Kneisser, MD
Dr. George Kneisser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They graduated from St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med Beirut Lebanon.
Middletown Eye Care565 STATE ROUTE 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 747-4443
We have been patients of Dr. Kneisser for a few years. Relaxed atmosphere, very professional. Does not rush you. Thorough exam.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and French
- St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med Beirut Lebanon
Dr. Kneisser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kneisser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kneisser speaks Arabic and French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kneisser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kneisser.
