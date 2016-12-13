See All General Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. George Knaysi, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Knaysi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Knaysi works at Richmond Surgical in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Office
    8921 Three Chopt Rd Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 285-9416

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2016
    Surgery 7 yrs ago but tell people with cancer about him in hopes they could have him as THEIR surgeon. Brilliant WITH a bedside manner. How often does a patient find that? An expert in pain mgt which was a fear. Off narcotics in 5 days after bilateral mastectomies. Kind perfectionist. Remembers every detail about a patient and can explain information on a level that anyone could understand. Skilled surgeon- doesn't get better than him. Jane
    Jane in Richmond, VA — Dec 13, 2016
    About Dr. George Knaysi, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 58 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659339802
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presby Med Center
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Cornell University
    • General Surgery
