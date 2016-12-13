Dr. George Knaysi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knaysi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Knaysi, MD
Overview
Dr. George Knaysi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Richmond Office8921 Three Chopt Rd Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 285-9416
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery 7 yrs ago but tell people with cancer about him in hopes they could have him as THEIR surgeon. Brilliant WITH a bedside manner. How often does a patient find that? An expert in pain mgt which was a fear. Off narcotics in 5 days after bilateral mastectomies. Kind perfectionist. Remembers every detail about a patient and can explain information on a level that anyone could understand. Skilled surgeon- doesn't get better than him. Jane
About Dr. George Knaysi, MD
- General Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cornell University
- General Surgery
