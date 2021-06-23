See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. George Kletzker, MD

Neurotology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Kletzker, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Mercy Hospital Washington and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Kletzker works at Midwest Orthopedic and Spine Specialists in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Care & Skull Base Surgery Inc.
    14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 310, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 449-5377
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Mercy Hospital Washington
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Deafness
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Deafness

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Granuloma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Otitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Otitis
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 23, 2021
    The best ear doctor out there. Kind and gentle.
    David Jester — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. George Kletzker, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417959479
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Jewish Hosp-Wash U
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Kletzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kletzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kletzker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kletzker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kletzker works at Midwest Orthopedic and Spine Specialists in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kletzker’s profile.

    Dr. Kletzker has seen patients for Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kletzker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kletzker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kletzker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kletzker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kletzker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

