Dr. George Klauber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klauber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Klauber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Klauber, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Guys Hospital and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Klauber works at
Locations
-
1
Floating Hospital for Children Urology800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5360WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Merrimack Urology Associates31 Village Sq, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 256-9507Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klauber?
I had Dr. Klauber when I was a baby for my kidney issues. When my son was born with an undescended testicle, his pediatrician highly recommended Dr. Klauber. My mom said that he was my doctor and I needed to bring my son there, as he's the best in the business! I went in with my son and my mom - and Dr. Klauber remembered me and my case from 30+ years prior! Because of my history and my son's other issues he ordered extra tests to insure my son didn't inherit my medical issues. He's the best!
About Dr. George Klauber, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 59 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1942216163
Education & Certifications
- Alder Hey Chldn Hosp
- Hospital Sick Chldn
- Guy's Hosp
- Guys Hospital
- University of London
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klauber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klauber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klauber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klauber works at
Dr. Klauber has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klauber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klauber speaks French and German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klauber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klauber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klauber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klauber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.