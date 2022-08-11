Dr. George Klafter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klafter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Klafter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Klafter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Klafter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology2371 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klafter?
He see my mom, my sister and myself, very responsible and respectful. Great team.
About Dr. George Klafter, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- 1114929635
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klafter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klafter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klafter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klafter works at
Dr. Klafter has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Polyuria and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klafter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klafter speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Klafter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klafter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klafter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klafter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.