Dr. George Kirtley, DDS
Overview
Dr. George Kirtley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Locations
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Indianapolis7207 N Shadeland Ave Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 577-2478
Ratings & Reviews
Great dentist! He takes a practical approach to dentistry and a personal interest in his patients. Efficient and effective work.
About Dr. George Kirtley, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1790803393
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kirtley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kirtley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kirtley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirtley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirtley.
