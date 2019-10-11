Overview

Dr. George Kipel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Sch Med Ctr



Dr. Kipel works at The Pediatric Center for Heart Disease in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.