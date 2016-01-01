Dr. Kimmerling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Kimmerling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Kimmerling, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Mills-peninsula Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Nancy L. Carteron M.d. A Medical Corp.2100 Webster St Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 658-7876
George Kimmerling3838 California St Rm 108, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 221-7273
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Kimmerling, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 52 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Polish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kimmerling has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimmerling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kimmerling speaks Cantonese and Polish.
