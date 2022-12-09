Dr. George Khouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Khouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Khouri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Eye Center1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 8100, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the outcome of my cataract surgery. Dr. Khouri is very caring and takes the time with his patients. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing cataract surgery.
About Dr. George Khouri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye & Ear Inf-Harvard Med Sch
- U Chicago Hosp & Clins
- Amer U Hosp
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- ROLLINS COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Khouri works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.