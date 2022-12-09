Overview

Dr. George Khouri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Khouri works at Palm Beach Eye Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.