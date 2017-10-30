Dr. Khouri III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Khouri III, DO
Dr. George Khouri III, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Hazard, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Saint Francis Hospital.
Quantum Healthcare-Hospitalist Group100 Medical Center Dr, Hazard, KY 41701 Directions (606) 439-1331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1 Memorial Rd Apt 603, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (803) 917-8378
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-7059
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
He Diagnosed my rare case of Geeyan Barre and started treatment early. Thank you Cabarrus Hospital
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1609138866
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Khouri III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khouri III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khouri III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khouri III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khouri III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khouri III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.