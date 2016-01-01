Dr. George Khazoum, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khazoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Khazoum, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Khazoum, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Port Richey, FL.
Dr. Khazoum works at
Locations
Grand Dentistry of New Port Richey4530 GRAND BLVD, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 349-6841Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Khazoum, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1669994232
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khazoum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khazoum accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Khazoum works at
