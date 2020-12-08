Overview

Dr. George Khammar, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kings College University Of London and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Khammar works at Heart Center of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.