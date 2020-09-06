Dr. George Kerlakian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerlakian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Kerlakian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Bethesda Kenwood Diagnostics8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kerlakian is a great Surgeon. Very kind & understanding. Explains everything to you. A very trustworthy person.
About Dr. George Kerlakian, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1851348908
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerlakian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerlakian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerlakian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerlakian has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerlakian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kerlakian speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerlakian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerlakian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerlakian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerlakian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.