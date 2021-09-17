See All Dermatologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. George Keough, MD

Dermatology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Keough, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.

Dr. Keough works at Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    123 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-9467
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jim Rankin — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. George Keough, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1942286729
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooke Army Medical
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Keough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keough works at Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Keough’s profile.

    Dr. Keough has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Keough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

