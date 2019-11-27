Overview

Dr. George Keogh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Keogh works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.