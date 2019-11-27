See All Hematologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. George Keogh, MD

Hematology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Keogh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Charleston Hematology Oncology Associates
    125 Doughty St Ste 500, Charleston, SC 29403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 577-2276
    West Ashley
    2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr # 2, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 577-6957

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 27, 2019
    I had a recurrence breast cancer. he was wonderful as well as his staff
    Debora Torres — Nov 27, 2019
    About Dr. George Keogh, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487611505
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Med Center
    Residency
    • Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Keogh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keogh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keogh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keogh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keogh works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Keogh’s profile.

    Dr. Keogh has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keogh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Keogh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keogh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keogh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keogh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

