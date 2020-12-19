Dr. Kemper Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Kemper Jr, DPM
Dr. George Kemper Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canton, OH.
Locations
Foot & Ankle Care5454 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 433-0123Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 15-year-old son had an ingrown toe nail. Dr. Kemper was very empathetic and took his time. He was wonderful at chatting with my son throughout the entire procedure. His office staff is very friendly as well. I would recommend Dr. Kemper to everyone. - Sheri Schoonover
About Dr. George Kemper Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemper Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemper Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemper Jr.
