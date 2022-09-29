Dr. George Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Kelly, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
G Timothy Kelly MD7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (725) 241-0148
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m amazed at any bad reviews. I’ve seen Dr. Kelly every 3 months for over 12 years. He always listens to me, is unfailingly polite, and rarely behind in his appointments. And he treated my mother for years and she felt the same way. He’s always been able to adjust my meds if needed to keep any pain under control.
About Dr. George Kelly, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1619944113
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.