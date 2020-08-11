Overview

Dr. George Kellis, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Middlefield, OH. They specialize in Pain Management, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med, Columbus Oh and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center.



Dr. Kellis works at Precision Orthopaedic Specialties in Middlefield, OH with other offices in Chardon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.