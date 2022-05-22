Dr. George Katsamakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsamakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Katsamakis, MD
Overview
Dr. George Katsamakis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Neurology, Ltd.3701 Algonquin Rd Ste 800, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 882-6604
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Over the years Dr. Katsamakis has guided and helped me to have the best life possible. He has always listened to me and never ignored my concerns. He is so knowledgeable about neurological issues that he really does understand my struggles. Together Dr. Katsamakis and I have made my life the best that it can be. I am thankful that Dr. Katsamakis is my Neurologist.
About Dr. George Katsamakis, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katsamakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katsamakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katsamakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katsamakis has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katsamakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katsamakis speaks Greek.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Katsamakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katsamakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katsamakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katsamakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.