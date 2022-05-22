Overview

Dr. George Katsamakis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Katsamakis works at NORTHWEST NEUROLOGY LTD in Rolling Meadows, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.