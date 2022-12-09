Overview

Dr. George Kaptain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Kaptain works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.