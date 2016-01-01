Dr. Kamel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George Kamel, MD
Overview
Dr. George Kamel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Kamel works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Center of Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste D930, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (954) 983-1899
-
2
Atlantic Center of Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery100 Se 15th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 983-1899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Atlantic Center of Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery12957 Palms West Dr Ste 203, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (954) 983-1899
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamel?
About Dr. George Kamel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1023384773
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego | Rady Children's Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine | Montefiore Medical Center
- Penn State College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamel works at
Dr. Kamel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.