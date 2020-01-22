Dr. George Kalonaros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalonaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Kalonaros, MD
Overview
Dr. George Kalonaros, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
Kenmore Mercy Hospital2950 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 447-7260
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalonaros?
Super friendly, down to earth doctor! He makes sure you are comfortable, explains the testing thoroughly, answers any questions you may have, and is very knowledgable! I highly recommend him and hope many others have positive experiences with him :) I only had to see him for an EMG but if I had to continue seeing him I would!
About Dr. George Kalonaros, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1396703583
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalonaros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalonaros accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalonaros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalonaros has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalonaros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalonaros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalonaros.
