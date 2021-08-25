Overview

Dr. George Kaftan Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kaftan Jr works at NOMS HEALTHCARE in Sandusky, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.