Dr. George Jusu, DDS
Dr. George Jusu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Deland, FL.
Dr. Jusu works at
Aspen Dental250 E Intl Speedway Blvd, Deland, FL 32724 Directions (844) 230-4289
Aspen Dental1702 W Intl Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (844) 229-6457
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1003344698
Dr. Jusu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jusu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jusu works at
