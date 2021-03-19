Dr. George Juang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Juang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Juang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.
Locations
George J. Juang M.d. Pllc13630 Maple Ave Ste 1G, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 300-3368
Family Medical MD PC24818 Union Tpke, Bellerose, NY 11426 Directions (516) 286-6576
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Juang is very attentive, knows pharmacology thoroughly, and is easy to reach. He performed cardiac ablation on my husband with great result, relieved him from atrial fibrillation that bothered him for years. As a nurse, I recognize the good knowledgeable physician in him. Glad to have found him.
About Dr. George Juang, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juang has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Juang speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Juang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.