Overview

Dr. George Joseph, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Joseph works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.