Dr. George Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. George Joseph, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Joseph works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Cardiology400 Matthew St Ste 302, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. George Joseph, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1699766931
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Med Center|SUNY Buffalo Genl Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.