Dr. George Jonson, DDS
Dr. George Jonson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dayton, OH.
Jonson George Peter DDS509 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 660-6284
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Nothing but the best treatment and I’ve been a patient over 25 years. Dr. Jonson and the entire staff are amazing!
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Jonson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.