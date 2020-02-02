Overview

Dr. George Johnston, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of New England Medical School - D.O. and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.