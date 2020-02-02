Dr. George Johnston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Johnston, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Johnston, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of New England Medical School - D.O. and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.
Dr. Johnston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon825 Bennett Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-5228Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- All Care Insurance Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mutual of Omaha
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnston?
I’ve had Dr. Johnston for a doctor since he was up by the old hospital. When I started with Dr. Johnston I was in a bad accident. I had been through all kinds of physical therapy acupuncture just about every medical place that there is to go for someone who couldn’t walk straight stand up straight or have any quality of life. This man took me from being a cripple with no quality of life into living I would say at least a 90% average life. Yes Sometimes I do have to take medication but continually comes up with new types of treatments he thinks out of the box and for this I am grateful. I am 73 years old and I can ride a bike I can go to a gym I can clean my house I could do my yardwork. And I read things that say that that clinic is not a good place it just absolutely astonishes me I live up north and I drive three times every three months to come down and see Dr. Johnston.I also recommended him to several members of my family. And they came out on the other side of good. Thank you Dr
About Dr. George Johnston, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891757464
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine - Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota,
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota
- Mayo Clinic In Rochester, Minnesota,
- University of New England Medical School - D.O.
- University Of Oregon, Eugene, Oregon - B.S.
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnston speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.