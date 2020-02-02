See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Medford, OR
Dr. George Johnston, DO

Pain Medicine
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Johnston, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of New England Medical School - D.O. and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.

Dr. Johnston works at Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon
    825 Bennett Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 779-5228
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • Asante Three Rivers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phantom Limb Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Stellate Ganglion Block
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • All Care Insurance Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Johnston, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891757464
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Medicine - Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota,
    Residency
    • Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic In Rochester, Minnesota,
    Medical Education
    • University of New England Medical School - D.O.
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Oregon, Eugene, Oregon - B.S.
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Johnston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnston works at Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon in Medford, OR. View the full address on Dr. Johnston’s profile.

    Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

