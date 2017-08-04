Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. George Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-1060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Matrix Medical1428 Phillips Ln Ste 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-1060
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson takes his time to sit down and talk with you about current trends and statistics as it relates to your health. He is never rushed and I always feel that he has thoroughly attended to my health needs. I completely trust in his care and never have to wait for my appointment time to start. Best experience I have ever had with a doctor and I have been going to Dr. Johnson for over a decade now. He is the same every single time - professional, knowledgeable, and thorough.
About Dr. George Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1386871515
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Loyola College Concordia University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks French and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.