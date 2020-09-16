Overview

Dr. George Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Urology Group of New Jersey, LLC (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanitis, Polyuria and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.