Dr. Jhagroo Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Jhagroo Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. George Jhagroo Sr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jhagroo Sr works at
Locations
-
1
George Jhagroo MD12508 Liberty Ave, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 738-2614
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jhagroo Sr?
About Dr. George Jhagroo Sr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710040860
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhagroo Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jhagroo Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jhagroo Sr works at
Dr. Jhagroo Sr has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jhagroo Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jhagroo Sr speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhagroo Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhagroo Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhagroo Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhagroo Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.