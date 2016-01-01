Dr. George Jeung, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Jeung, DO
Dr. George Jeung, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Hospital Medical Center620 Shadow Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 388-8436
Utah Gastroenterology PC368 E Riverside Dr Ste A, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 673-1149
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
About Dr. George Jeung, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1275982464
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
