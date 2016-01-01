See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. George Jeung, DO

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Jeung, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Jeung works at Valley Hospital Residency Prgrm in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Saint George, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Hospital Medical Center
    620 Shadow Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89106 (702) 388-8436
    Utah Gastroenterology PC
    368 E Riverside Dr Ste A, Saint George, UT 84790 (435) 673-1149

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Jeung, DO

  Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  6 years of experience
  English
  1275982464
Education & Certifications

  TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Jeung, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jeung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jeung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

