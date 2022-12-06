Dr. George James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George James, MD
Dr. George James, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Fort Worth Heart1300 W Rosedale St Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 388-1300
Fort Worth Heart PA4601 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Directions (817) 338-1300
- 3 1900 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 338-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Dr James for a couple of years. I did not like my previous cardiologist and Dr James is so much better. I trust him with my life and highly recommend him!
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1629054184
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
