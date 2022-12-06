Overview

Dr. George James, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. James works at Fort Worth Heart in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.