Overview

Dr. George James, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mt Juliet, TN.



Dr. James works at Associates in Gastroenteology in Mt Juliet, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.