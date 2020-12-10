Dr. George James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George James, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George James, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mt Juliet, TN.
Dr. James works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Gastroenteology660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 220, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2084Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Associates in Gastroenterology5653 Frist Blvd Ste 530, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-5924
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been with him for yrs !!!! He's 5 stars in my book !!!!!!!!
About Dr. George James, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Korean
- 1043217854
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U|Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. James speaks Korean.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
