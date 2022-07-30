See All Otolaryngologists in Warwick, RI
Dr. George Jacewicz I, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Jacewicz I, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hosp

Dr. Jacewicz I works at George J Jacewicz MD Inc in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hearing Loss Due to Noise, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    George J Jacewicz MD Inc
    95 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 738-6111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. George Jacewicz I, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1639162951
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hosp
    Internship
    • Pawtucket Meml Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Jacewicz I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacewicz I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacewicz I has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacewicz I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacewicz I works at George J Jacewicz MD Inc in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Jacewicz I’s profile.

    Dr. Jacewicz I has seen patients for Hearing Loss Due to Noise, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacewicz I on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacewicz I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacewicz I.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacewicz I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacewicz I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

