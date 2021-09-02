Overview

Dr. George Jabbour, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Universite Libanaise and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Jabbour works at UPMC Blair Medical Associates in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.