Dr. George Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Iskander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Iskander, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Iskander works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 215-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mid Atlantic Gynecologic Oncology and Pelvic Surgery Associates8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 775, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 308-1830
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iskander?
Dr. Iskander performed a robotic-assisted, laparoscopic hysterectomy on me and despite my fears and PTSD due to a horrible hospital experience in my teen years, it was a great experience. He is one of those rare doctors who has not lost his compassion, empathy and humanity. He was kindness and understanding personified and listen to all my fears and questions. He assured me that my experience will be exactly as I wished and he was true to his word. After the surgery, he took the time to speak to my parents in the waiting room and assured them that all went well and answered all their questions. They were also very impressed by his manner, kindness, and humanity. If you need an ob-gyn surgeon or oncology surgeon, look no further. You have found him! I would not go to anyone else.
About Dr. George Iskander, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1457685034
Education & Certifications
- Down State Med Ctr
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iskander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskander works at
Dr. Iskander speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.