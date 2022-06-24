See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. George Iskander, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Iskander, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Iskander works at Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso in El Paso, TX with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center
    2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mid Atlantic Gynecologic Oncology and Pelvic Surgery Associates
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 775, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 308-1830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma, Hereditary Multiple, of Skin Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Dr. Iskander performed a robotic-assisted, laparoscopic hysterectomy on me and despite my fears and PTSD due to a horrible hospital experience in my teen years, it was a great experience. He is one of those rare doctors who has not lost his compassion, empathy and humanity. He was kindness and understanding personified and listen to all my fears and questions. He assured me that my experience will be exactly as I wished and he was true to his word. After the surgery, he took the time to speak to my parents in the waiting room and assured them that all went well and answered all their questions. They were also very impressed by his manner, kindness, and humanity. If you need an ob-gyn surgeon or oncology surgeon, look no further. You have found him! I would not go to anyone else.
    Ana Lopez — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. George Iskander, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecologic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1457685034
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Down State Med Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
