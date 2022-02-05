Overview

Dr. George Isaacs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilson, NC.



Dr. Isaacs works at North Carolina Surgery at Wilson in Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.