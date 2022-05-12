Dr. Isaac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Isaac, MD
Dr. George Isaac, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dubuque, IA. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center
Dr. Isaac works at
Dubuque Rheumatology PC2140 John F Kennedy Rd Ste B, Dubuque, IA 52002 Directions (563) 583-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Buchanan County Health Center
- Jackson County Regional Health Center
- UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr Isaac and his nurse Becky were very thorough and friendly. I felt listened to and not rushed.
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1588652416
- Kings County Hospital Center
Dr. Isaac accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Isaac has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR).
Dr. Isaac speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
