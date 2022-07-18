Overview

Dr. George Isa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. Isa works at Ochsner Health Center - Mandeville in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.