Dr. George Isa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Isa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Isa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.
Dr. Isa works at
Locations
-
1
Covington Cardiovascular Care1006 S Harrison St, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isa?
Treated me when I was in Temple TX great doctor and I am still going strong back in Bonny Scotland thank you for all you have done
About Dr. George Isa, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588627533
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology Fellowship at Ochsner Foundation Hospital, Interventional Cardiology at Scott & White Clinic/ Texas Texas A&M|Ochsner Foundation Hospital|Scott & White Clinic/ Texas Texas A&M
- Lsu Medical Center
- Lsu Health Sciences Center Shreveport
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Isa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Isa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isa works at
Dr. Isa has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Isa speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Isa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.