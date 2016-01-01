Dr. George In, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. In is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George In, MD
Overview
Dr. George In, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. In works at
Locations
Office500 S Virgil Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George In, MD
- General Medical Practice
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1902835077
Education & Certifications
- Usc/California Medical Center
- UCLA/Harbor Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- UC Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. In speaks Korean.
