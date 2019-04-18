See All Cardiologists in Bay City, MI
Dr. George Ibraheim, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. George Ibraheim, MD

Cardiology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Ibraheim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Ibraheim works at Bay City Vascular in Bay City, MI with other offices in South Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midmichigan Pain Institute
    2010 15th St, Bay City, MI 48708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 893-8361
  2. 2
    Larkin Community Hospital-south Miami Campus
    7031 SW 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 951-3113

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treadmill Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ibraheim?

Apr 18, 2019
Very knowledgeable, caring and personable.
— Apr 18, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. George Ibraheim, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Ibraheim, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ibraheim to family and friends

Dr. Ibraheim's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ibraheim

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Ibraheim, MD.

About Dr. George Ibraheim, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952606683
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ibraheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ibraheim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibraheim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibraheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibraheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. George Ibraheim, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.