Dr. George Ibars, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Ibars, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
Miami6200 Sunset Dr Ste 403, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 697-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent caring surgeon who personally reviews prior films before looking at the radiologist's interpretation to make sure he is in agreement. His approach is to take the least invasive approach first....if you don't need extensive surgery he won't recommend it!
About Dr. George Ibars, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1356322986
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibars has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibars accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibars has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibars speaks French and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibars. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibars.
