Dr. George Hutton, MD
Overview
Dr. George Hutton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-8170
- 2 2525b Holly Hall St, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 566-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Hutton!!! I switched over to him after Dr. Victor Rivera retired, approximately 15 years ago and have been extremely happy with his level and style of healthcare. Very friendly and competent staff, super fast MyChart replies, a beautiful office and an easy trek from valet to his front desk. He always takes time to answer questions. You’ll never feel rushed. I read another comment that suggested otherwise and cannot imagine that being the case. I’ve never had that experience. If you’re searching for a new MS Dr., call Dr. Hutton, you will not be disappointed. He’s one of the best, if not THE best in town. PS: schedule your appointments far in advance. Sometimes it takes a while to get on the books. But that’s what you want from your doctor, right? I’m always suspicious if a doctor has too much availability. Dr. Hutton stays busy!!??
About Dr. George Hutton, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275613531
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
