Neurology
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. George Hutton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-8170
    2525b Holly Hall St, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 566-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 19, 2021
    Love Dr. Hutton!!! I switched over to him after Dr. Victor Rivera retired, approximately 15 years ago and have been extremely happy with his level and style of healthcare. Very friendly and competent staff, super fast MyChart replies, a beautiful office and an easy trek from valet to his front desk. He always takes time to answer questions. You’ll never feel rushed. I read another comment that suggested otherwise and cannot imagine that being the case. I’ve never had that experience. If you’re searching for a new MS Dr., call Dr. Hutton, you will not be disappointed. He’s one of the best, if not THE best in town. PS: schedule your appointments far in advance. Sometimes it takes a while to get on the books. But that’s what you want from your doctor, right? I’m always suspicious if a doctor has too much availability. Dr. Hutton stays busy!!??
    Texas Belle — Apr 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Hutton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275613531
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Hutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hutton has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

